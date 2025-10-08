Arrest made in deadly Palisades Fire that destroyed over 6,800 buildings in California

LOS ANGELES – Federal and local California officials have announced the arrest of a man in connection with the start of the deadly Palisades Fire in January.

Twelve people died in the fire, which destroyed more than 6,800 homes and buildings and injured four people, including one firefighter. More than 23,000 acres were burned.

"This arrest, we hope, will provide a measure of justice to all those who were impacted," said Acting United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli.

The Palisades Fire is one of the most destructive wildfires in Southern California's history.

"Today marks a significant moment in a long road to justice for our community," said Special Agent in Charge Kenny Cooper of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – Los Angeles Field Division. "After more than eight months of tireless, meticulous work, I stand here with our partners, proud to announce an arrest in connection to the devastating palisade fires that claimed lives, destroyed homes and shook this community to its core."

Officials said the fire was started by 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, who was using an open flame.

Rinderknecht was a California resident at the time the fire started. He was arrested Tuesday in Florida, where he now lives, Essayli said.

Essayli said digital evidence within the affidavit, included a ChatGPT prompt created by RInderknecht a few months before the fire's start of a dystopian painting showing, "a burning forest and a crowd fleeing from it."

Officials allege Rinderknecht started the fire 12 minutes into the new year on Jan. 1. Officials said Rinderknecht dropped off an Uber passenger in the Palisades late on New Year's Eve and then walked up a trail in the Pacific Palisades.

According to authorities, Rinderknect listened to and watched the music video for a French rap song which included objects being lit on fire before starting the Palisades fire.

"It took the defendant several tries to contact 911 to report the fire," Essayli said. "He fled the scene in his car, but turned around after passing fire engines, driving in the opposite direction to fight the fire."

Essayli said Rinderknecht returned to the same trail from earlier in the evening and watched firefighters attempt to contain the blaze, taking videos on his phone.

Firefighters were successful in suppressing the fire on Jan. 1, officials said, but it continued to smolder and burn underground until Jan. 7, when strong winds caused the fire to spread to the surface again. It then burned until Jan. 31, when the flames were extinguished.

"I want to thank the outstanding partnership we had in getting this case to where it's at, thanks to the work of the ATF and, investigative support from both the LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service for their hard work in this investigation," Essayli said.

Charges brought against Rinderknecht include destruction of property by means of fire. Essayli said more charges are likely to be filed as the evidence is presented to a grand jury.

"We know this arrest cannot erase the pain or grief or losses endured, but we hope it is a step forward. It is proof that justice will not be forgotten," Cooper said.