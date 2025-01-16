Drone video captures Malibu's apocalyptic damage after Southern California firestorm

MALIBU, Calif.– Wildfires continue to burn in Southern California, more than a week after strong Santa Ana winds triggered multiple deadly firestorms.

Communities like Malibu were ravaged by the Palisades Fire, and drone video shows the apocalyptic damage that lies across the city.

The wildfire left beachfront properties along the Pacific Coast Highway just shells of what they once were.

The fire spread to the other side of the highway and jumped up the hill, destroying more homes and businesses.

Video shows burned vegetation and only a few homes seemingly untouched by fire further up the hillside.

An ash-covered red car sits parked on a street, windows broken.

Additional drone video from Malibu shows more of the damaged homes throughout the city.

Tall metal frames of homes high up on the hill are the only things still standing, in many cases. Blackened trees still stand outside some homes.

The fire destroyed entire streets in Malibu, only sparing a few homes, where firefighters were able to stop the fire's spread.

The Palisades Fire is still burning through Los Angeles County, but firefighters have made progress in containing the 23,000+ acre wildfire. The fire is 22% contained as of Thursday afternoon.