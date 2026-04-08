Weekend storms along the West Coast could bring heavy rain and snow to start next week

Rounds of wet weather are expected to drench most of the West Coast through early next week, with several inches of rain possible.

Much of the West Coast, specifically across California and Oregon, will be washed by heavy rain, setting the stage for multiple days of severe weather early next week.

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN PERSISTS ACROSS DROUGHT-STRICKEN FLORIDA AS COASTAL FLOOD THREAT BUILDS

Starting now and through late Friday, an initial storm system will move through Northern California and Oregon, bringing heavy showers and gusty winds, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Popular locations such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Eugene, Oregon, are expected to be impacted by these widespread storms.

This graphic shows the rain still to come through Monday along the West Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Once the weekend begins, Saturday and Sunday will be similar, with rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches expected across northern and central California, as well as parts of Oregon.

APRIL WINTER BLAST STINGS MORE THAN 45M ACROSS PLAINS, MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST, WITH SPRING WARMUP AHEAD

In fact, this is the same system that could also impact the Orion splashdown on Friday evening, with moderate rainfall expected around that time.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, localized totals could exceed 3 to 5 inches.

This graphic shows the snow forecast for the Sierra Nevada.

(FOX Weather)



In portions of the northern Sierra Valley, snowfall is expected above 4,500 feet, with Winter Storm Watches in effect through Sunday.

"Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are possible above this elevation, with 3 to 4 feet at the highest peaks," the FOX Forecast Center said.

Wind gusts could reach 45 mph on top of this heavy snowpack, as some locations at this elevation have experienced record-low levels.

If this system continues to move eastward into the Rockies and Central U.S., it will help trigger rounds of severe storms through the weekend and into early next week.

MILLIONS AT RISK OF LARGE HAIL, DAMAGING WINDS, TORNADOES AS MULTI-DAY SEVERE STORM THREAT TARGETS PLAINS

Stay tuned to FOX Weather all weekend long as we track the severe weather threat.