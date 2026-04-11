Millions across Texas, Plains face damaging hail, possible tornadoes as multi-day severe storm threat begins

Severe storms will begin on Saturday across the Plains as moisture streams in from the West. The threat will expand on Sunday, with over 40 million people at risk for hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk is in place in some areas from Saturday through Sunday.

An upper-level trough will move east on Saturday, and the combination with moisture and instability could trigger severe storms by the afternoon. The storms will strengthen into late afternoon and may result in a damaging wind risk.

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Saturday's primary threats include damaging winds, large hail and a few possible tornadoes.

A level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat is in place for cities like Del Rio, Midland, Lubbock and Amarillo, with a larger level 1 threat in place ranging from west Texas to Wyoming in the northwest and Wisconsin in the northeast.

PHOTOS: DEADLY TORNADOES, MASSIVE HAIL, HEAVY RAIN RIP THROUGH MIDWEST, SOUTHERN PLAINS, KILLING AT LEAST TWO

Due to ongoing drought conditions, a level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk is in place across western Texas and southern Oklahoma into Saturday.

Things will ramp up on Sunday when a stronger upper-level trough is expected to move into the Southern Rockies. Sunday's threat will somewhat depend on what carries over from Saturday and how much instability can grow as the storms exit the region.

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Scattered storms, some of which could become supercells, will be capable of producing large hail, the primary threat for the day. However, damaging winds and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

A large level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat is in place for cities like San Antonio, San Angelo, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Wichita, with a larger level 1 threat in place for surrounding areas from south Texas to Wisconsin.

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A level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk exists across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Sunday.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected, with localized amounts exceeding a possible 2-3 inches.

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This weekend's severe weather is just the start of multiple rounds, with storms expected to become even more widespread early next week as another disturbance moves through.