Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Photos: Deadly tornadoes, massive hail and flooding rip through Midwest, Southern Plains, killing at least two

Confirmed tornadoes were reported in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas and crews will now survey the destruction to determine the storm’s final strength, with at least two fatalities.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Life-threatening storms erupted yesterday across the Midwest and Southern Plains, with damaging hail—some as large as grapefruit-heavy downpours and powerful tornadoes in some areas, leaving widespread destruction. Now the same storm system is pushing east — from AR-LA-TX into the Mid-Atlantic — bringing another threat for severe weather today, even though the overall risk is lower.  02:47

Life-threatening storms unleash damaging hail, destructive tornadoes, and torrential rain across parts of the Midwest, leaving widespread destruction.

Life-threatening storms erupted yesterday across the Midwest and Southern Plains, with damaging hail—some as large as grapefruit-heavy downpours and powerful tornadoes in some areas, leaving widespread destruction. Now the same storm system is pushing east — from AR-LA-TX into the Mid-Atlantic — bringing another threat for severe weather today, even though the overall risk is lower. 

Life-threatening storms erupted across the Midwest and Southern Plains Tuesday and into the evening, hurling grapefruit-size hail, drenching downpours that triggered dangerous flooding, and spawning powerful tornadoes — leaving a trail of widespread destruction.

The National Weather Service warned of possible EF3+ tornadoes across parts of Illinois and Indiana, raising the severe weather risk to Level 4 out of 5 ahead of the storms.

LIFE-THREATENING TORNADO RIPS THROUGH PARTS OF ILLINOIS AS SEVERE WEATHER LASHES THE HEARTLAND

After Tuesday’s brutal storms, warnings proved spot-on as tornado watches and severe weather swept across the Southern Plains to the Midwest — including Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Michigan.

  • Brandon Copic shot of a tornado in Illinois on March 10, 2026.
    Image 1 of 3

    Brandon Copic shot of a tornado in Illinois on March 10, 2026.  ( )

  • Image 2 of 3

    Multiple buildings were torn apart in Kankakee, IL after a tornado impacted the area on March 10.  (Downburst Daan / Facebook)

  • Image 3 of 3

    The Kankakee Country Sheriff's Office continues to work with emergency personnel from agencies to assess the damage from tornado that ripped through the region on March 10.  (Downburst Daan / Facebook)

Confirmed tornadoes were reported in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas and crews will now survey the destruction to determine the storm’s final strength.

This came just days after last week’s deadly tornado outbreak tore through the Heartland, leaving many communities still reeling in its wake.

LIVE UPDATES: VIOLENT STORMS SLAM MILLIONS, UNLEASHING INTENSE TORNADOES, GIANT HAIL IN MIDWEST

The life-threatening weather on Tuesday has now claimed the lives of at least two in Lake Village, Indiana. 

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the people who were killed were an elderly male and female from the same family. 

Kankakee, Illinois and its surrounding areas were among the worst-affected, with Kankakee County officials activating the Emergency Operations Center and filing an emergency disaster declaration with the state to help perform damage assessments, and conduct search and rescue efforts in affected areas. 

Dangerously dark clouds in Kankakee, IL March 10

Dangerously dark clouds in Kankakee, IL March 10

(JJ)

Dark clouds and dangerous hail — some as large as grapefruits — tore across the skies from Texas to the Great Lakes Tuesday afternoon. 

The photo above captures the ominous, churning clouds looming over the landscape, with what appears to be a man in a helmet preparing for the pounding hail ahead.

1,000-MILE SEVERE STORM THREAT CHARGES TO EAST COAST MID-WEEK FOLLOWING DANGEROUS TORNADO THREAT IN HEARTLAND

The hail was so fierce it shattered car windshields and pummeled homes and vehicles across the region.

Large hail damages windshield in Bradley, IL, March 10.

Large hail damages windshield in Bradley, IL, March 10. 

(James Knapp)

Even FOX Weather Storm Tracker Corey Gerkin was on the ground chasing the storm when the large hail began cracking his windshield.

You can hear the pounding of the hail and feel the intensity as Gerkin takes us through the moments driving through Kankakee, just before the tornado touched down.

FOX Weather Storm Tracker Corey Gerkin is tracking severe storms in Illinois as massive hail hammers his vehicle, shattering his windshield ahead of the formation of a tornado near Kankakee, Illinois.  05:45

Massive hail shatters FOX Weather Storm Trackers windshield just before tornado formation

FOX Weather Storm Tracker Corey Gerkin is tracking severe storms in Illinois as massive hail hammers his vehicle, shattering his windshield ahead of the formation of a tornado near Kankakee, Illinois. 

Confirmed tornadoes were reported in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas and crews will now survey the destruction to determine the storm’s final strength.

Homes across the county have lost their roofs, as debris from the catastrophic storm littered streets and yards everywhere.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was on the ground in Chicago Tuesday night, where she said that there was so much hail it looked like a blanket of snow.

DEADLY TORNADO DEVASTATES UNION CITY, MICHIGAN, CARVING A PATH OF HEARTBREAKING DAMAGE IN COMMUNITY

Today, she’s on the ground in Kankakee, Illinois, surveying homes devastated by tornado debris

Widespread damage has been reported across Kankakee County, Illinois after a powerful tornado ripped through the area. Whole buildings were toppled as winds reached 70mph with grapefruit-sized hail falling.  Crews are assessing the area due to downed power lines and trees, knocking out power to thousands. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne is live in Kankakee, IL with the latest.  05:30

Powerful tornado tears through Illinois neighborhood as severe threat continues

Widespread damage has been reported across Kankakee County, Illinois after a powerful tornado ripped through the area. Whole buildings were toppled as winds reached 70mph with grapefruit-sized hail falling.  Crews are assessing the area due to downed power lines and trees, knocking out power to thousands. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne is live in Kankakee, IL with the latest. 

Emergency shelters have sprung up to help those displaced, and officials report seven injuries so far, with the total number still unknown as assessment continues.

Parts of Indiana also took on significant structural damage, with officials reporting multiple homes damaged in Lake Village.

LAKE VILLAGE, INDIANA - MARCH 10: An employee emerges after being rescued from a Family Dollar store destroyed by a tornado on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a "life-threatening situation."

LAKE VILLAGE, INDIANA - MARCH 10: An employee emerges after being rescued from a Family Dollar store destroyed by a tornado on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a "life-threatening situation."  

((Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The North Newton Jr High School is operating as a shelter for the displaced.

LAKE VILLAGE, INDIANA - MARCH 10: First responders survey a destroyed Family Dollar store where two employees were trapped and later rescued uninjured after a tornado struck on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a "life-threatening situation."

LAKE VILLAGE, INDIANA - MARCH 10: First responders survey a destroyed Family Dollar store where two employees were trapped and later rescued uninjured after a tornado struck on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a "life-threatening situation."  

((Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images))

Lake Twp. Fire Chief Rob Churchill said it was "total devastation. There were houses that collapsed, there were people trapped in houses."

SPRAWLING SEVERE WEATHER THREAT CHARGES EAST, TARGETING MORE THAN 95 MILLION FROM TEXAS TO NEW YORK

Raging floodwaters also tore through Indiana, sweeping a car off a road in Shoals. The driver is missing, and a passenger survived only by clinging to a tree.

Large hail blankets Pearland, TX, March 10

Large hail blankets Pearland, TX, March 10 

(Belinda Mass)

Winds ranging between 67–77 mph struck throughout Missoiris, Texas and Illinois. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The NWS is still surveying damage across the Midwest and Southern Plains and more details on the number and strength of tornadoes will emerge.

The chance for severe weather still remains as the system pushes east, leaving many areas still on high alert. 

Tags
Loading...