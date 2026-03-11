Photos: Deadly tornadoes, massive hail and flooding rip through Midwest, Southern Plains, killing at least two

Life-threatening storms erupted across the Midwest and Southern Plains Tuesday and into the evening, hurling grapefruit-size hail, drenching downpours that triggered dangerous flooding, and spawning powerful tornadoes — leaving a trail of widespread destruction.

The National Weather Service warned of possible EF3+ tornadoes across parts of Illinois and Indiana, raising the severe weather risk to Level 4 out of 5 ahead of the storms.

After Tuesday’s brutal storms, warnings proved spot-on as tornado watches and severe weather swept across the Southern Plains to the Midwest — including Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Michigan.

Confirmed tornadoes were reported in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas and crews will now survey the destruction to determine the storm’s final strength.

This came just days after last week’s deadly tornado outbreak tore through the Heartland, leaving many communities still reeling in its wake.

The life-threatening weather on Tuesday has now claimed the lives of at least two in Lake Village, Indiana.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the people who were killed were an elderly male and female from the same family.

Kankakee, Illinois and its surrounding areas were among the worst-affected, with Kankakee County officials activating the Emergency Operations Center and filing an emergency disaster declaration with the state to help perform damage assessments, and conduct search and rescue efforts in affected areas.

Dark clouds and dangerous hail — some as large as grapefruits — tore across the skies from Texas to the Great Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

The photo above captures the ominous, churning clouds looming over the landscape, with what appears to be a man in a helmet preparing for the pounding hail ahead.

The hail was so fierce it shattered car windshields and pummeled homes and vehicles across the region.

Even FOX Weather Storm Tracker Corey Gerkin was on the ground chasing the storm when the large hail began cracking his windshield.

You can hear the pounding of the hail and feel the intensity as Gerkin takes us through the moments driving through Kankakee, just before the tornado touched down.

Homes across the county have lost their roofs, as debris from the catastrophic storm littered streets and yards everywhere.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was on the ground in Chicago Tuesday night, where she said that there was so much hail it looked like a blanket of snow.

Today, she’s on the ground in Kankakee, Illinois, surveying homes devastated by tornado debris.

Emergency shelters have sprung up to help those displaced, and officials report seven injuries so far, with the total number still unknown as assessment continues.

Parts of Indiana also took on significant structural damage, with officials reporting multiple homes damaged in Lake Village.

The North Newton Jr High School is operating as a shelter for the displaced.

Lake Twp. Fire Chief Rob Churchill said it was "total devastation. There were houses that collapsed, there were people trapped in houses."

Raging floodwaters also tore through Indiana, sweeping a car off a road in Shoals. The driver is missing, and a passenger survived only by clinging to a tree.

Winds ranging between 67–77 mph struck throughout Missoiris, Texas and Illinois.

The NWS is still surveying damage across the Midwest and Southern Plains and more details on the number and strength of tornadoes will emerge.

The chance for severe weather still remains as the system pushes east, leaving many areas still on high alert.