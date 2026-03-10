Car swept off flooded road in Indiana, driver missing after passenger rescued clinging to tree for life

SHOALS, Indiana – A man is still missing in Indiana after floodwaters swept his truck off a road along the East Fork White River on Monday, as days of heavy rain pushed the flood-prone river into moderate flood stage.

In the chaos, a passenger in the truck was able to escape through a window and cling to a tree vine, calling 911 and holding on for dear life until rescuers arrived, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 2:37 p.m., the Shoals Volunteer Fire Department and Martin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call and rushed to the scene, launching a boat and pulling the passenger to safety.

Indiana conservation officers are still searching for the man after his truck was swept off Spout Springs Road just south of Shoals.

Search teams are performing surface searches and utilizing sonar equipment in an attempt to find the driver, James Petty, 82, of Fortville, and the vehicle.

After significant rainfall last week, a Flood Warning was issued for numerous areas along the East Fork White River, the location of the incident, which is prone to flooding.

At the time of the flooding, the river was at a moderate flood stage flowing around 26-feet, resulting in the inundation of structures and roads near the stream, according to the National Weather Service.

At the East Fork White River at Shoals, a moderate flood stage is defined as around 25-feet, meaning water is spilling well beyond the channel into the surrounding floodplain.

At moderate flood stage, roads near the river can become impassable, structures close to the banks are at risk of flooding and access to rural properties and infrastructure can be cut off.

From 7:30 a.m. on March 5 to 8 p.m. on March 10, the East Fork White River surged from 10.1 feet (15.2 kcfs) to 27.7 feet (52 kcfs), as days of heavy rain drove it from normal levels into moderate flood stage.

Going from 10.1 ft to 27.7 ft in five days is a dramatic jump — more than 2.5 times above normal river levels and well above the flood threshold.

The area remains under a Flood Warning, as additional rainfall is expected throughout the week, hindering search efforts for the missing man as swift moving water conditions persist.

Additional rainfall of 0.75 to 1.5 inches through Wednesday night was included in the forecast, as the East Fork White River at Shoals is expected to start dropping Friday.

The National Weather Service urged drivers to use caution when encountering floodwaters on the road, emphasizing its safety slogan, "Turn around, don't drown."