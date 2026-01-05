Here's what to do if you encounter a flooded road

In recent weeks, multiple powerful atmospheric rivers have impacted California and Washington, flooding roadways and leaving many drivers stranded.

Some drivers have even lost their lives on washed-out roads during these intense storms.

On average, flash floods claim the lives of over 89 people each year in the U.S., with most fatalities occurring in vehicles when drivers attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Emergency responders have repeatedly issued the same warning that flooded roads are extremely dangerous.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urges drivers to pay attention to barricades and to follow the advice "Turn Around, Don’t Drown," recommending never to drive through flooded roadways, since the condition of the roads is often unknown.

They also advise never to camp or park a vehicle along streams or flood washes, as creeks and streams can rise rapidly during heavy rainfall.

If you happen to be in a flooded area, the NWS encourage abandoning the car and moving to higher ground.

Six inches of water can reach the bottom of most cars, causing loss of control and engine stalling while one foot of water can cause a car to float. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickup trucks.

What to do if you have to drive through deep water or flooded streets

Take extreme precaution while driving through deep water.

Do your best to estimate the depth of the water.

Drive slowly and steadily through the water.

Avoid driving in water with down electrical and power lines.

Stay off your phone.

When an engine stalls in deep water, it’s best to restart the engine to make it to safety.

Watch for large items traveling downstream – they may crush or trap you.

If you are unable to safely exit the car due to flooding, try to call 911 or seek help by getting the attention of someone nearby.

What to do once you are through flooded waters

Once you are through the flooded water, test your breaks on a clear patch of road at low speed. Try to dry the breaks by pressing gently on the brake pedal with your left foot while maintaining speed. Both of these tips can help remove built-up water from inside your vehicle.

It may be a good idea to get your car checked out by a professional as well.