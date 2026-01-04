Search
Man dies in California after being swept away into creek during flooding, torrential rain

The search was conducted amid hazardous conditions while storms slammed California this weekend.

By Angela Fortuna Source FOX Weather
Flash Flood threats and alerts remain in effect for portions of California, as torrential rain inundated parts of the region yesterday, causing two major highway closures. More rain is expected today, with snow for higher elevations.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A man has died after being swept away during flooding on the West Coast this weekend, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple public safety agencies responded to a storm-related water rescue on North San Marcos Road in Santa Barbara, California, just before noon on Saturday.

Family members called police to report that a man had been swept into Maria Ygnacio Creek, and after an extensive and coordinated search, crews were able to locate the man around 1:50 p.m.

BACK-TO-BACK STORMS SLAM WEST COAST, BRINGING HEAVY RAIN, EXTENDED FLASH FLOOD THREAT

He was found dead in the creek near the intersection of San Marcos Road and Via Parva. The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The search was conducted amid hazardous conditions while storms slammed California this weekend. Rain continues to stretch from northern California into Oregon, with snow throughout higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Wind alerts are in effect for much of the California coast, excluding Southern California. Coastal flood advisories and warnings remain in effect through Sunday afternoon around the Bay Area up the coast into parts of Oregon and Washington.

The combination of strong winds and heavy mountain snow could lead to very difficult and potentially dangerous travel conditions.

Anyone planning to travel through mountain passes or higher terrain should be prepared for winter driving conditions, have alternate plans in place and carry emergency supplies.

  • San Diego, CA - January 1: A traffic sign is submerged on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley which flooded after the San Diego River overflowed during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
    Image 1 of 4

    San Diego, CA - January 1:  A traffic sign is submerged on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley which flooded after the San Diego River overflowed during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.   ( K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

  • San Diego, CA - January 1: A San Diego Police officer, standing on State Route 163, and members of the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team look for people after the San Diego River overflowed and flooded areas in Mission Valley during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
    Image 2 of 4

    San Diego, CA - January 1:  A San Diego Police officer, standing on State Route 163, and members of the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team look for people after the San Diego River overflowed and flooded areas in Mission Valley during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA. Several people were rescued throughout the day.  ( K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

  • San Diego, CA - January 1: Vehicles parked on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley were submerged after the San Diego River overflowed and flooded the area during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
    Image 3 of 4

    San Diego, CA - January 1:  Vehicles parked on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley were submerged after the San Diego River overflowed and flooded the area during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.   (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

  • San Diego, CA - January 1: An adult and a child were rescued from a Jeep on Fashion Valley Road by the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team after San Diego River overflowed and flooded areas in Mission Valley during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
    Image 4 of 4

    San Diego, CA - January 1:   An adult and a child were rescued from a Jeep on Fashion Valley Road by the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team after San Diego River overflowed and flooded areas in Mission Valley during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.  (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

Saturday's torrential rain caused two major highway closures and a regional airport closure.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE REVAMPS FLOOD ALERTS

The heaviest rain began late Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a level 2 out of 4 until Monday all up the California coastline.

The National Weather Service said 2.5 feet of inundation is expected, which hasn't been recorded since 1998.

Video shared by the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden shows water flowing over a historic dam amid catastrophic flooding from a deadly atmospheric river that has been pounding Southern California.

As heavy rain continues, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to avoid creeks, rivers, drainage channels and other waterways.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"Water levels can rise rapidly and currents may be stronger than they appear," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Do not attempt to cross flooded roads or walk near swollen creeks. If you encounter a flooded roadway or hazardous water conditions, turn around — don't drown."

