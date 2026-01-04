Man dies in California after being swept away into creek during flooding, torrential rain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A man has died after being swept away during flooding on the West Coast this weekend, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple public safety agencies responded to a storm-related water rescue on North San Marcos Road in Santa Barbara, California, just before noon on Saturday.

Family members called police to report that a man had been swept into Maria Ygnacio Creek, and after an extensive and coordinated search, crews were able to locate the man around 1:50 p.m.

He was found dead in the creek near the intersection of San Marcos Road and Via Parva. The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The search was conducted amid hazardous conditions while storms slammed California this weekend. Rain continues to stretch from northern California into Oregon , with snow throughout higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Wind alerts are in effect for much of the California coast, excluding Southern California. Coastal flood advisories and warnings remain in effect through Sunday afternoon around the Bay Area up the coast into parts of Oregon and Washington.

The combination of strong winds and heavy mountain snow could lead to very difficult and potentially dangerous travel conditions.

Anyone planning to travel through mountain passes or higher terrain should be prepared for winter driving conditions, have alternate plans in place and carry emergency supplies.

Saturday's torrential rain caused two major highway closures and a regional airport closure.

The heaviest rain began late Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a level 2 out of 4 until Monday all up the California coastline.

The National Weather Service said 2.5 feet of inundation is expected, which hasn't been recorded since 1998.

As heavy rain continues, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to avoid creeks, rivers, drainage channels and other waterways.

"Water levels can rise rapidly and currents may be stronger than they appear," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Do not attempt to cross flooded roads or walk near swollen creeks. If you encounter a flooded roadway or hazardous water conditions, turn around — don't drown."