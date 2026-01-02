Search
The FOX Weather App
Weather News
Published

Back-to-back storms slam West Coast, bringing heavy rain, extended flash flood threat

Beginning Friday, rain will stretch from northern California into Oregon, with snow throughout higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Flooding is possible up and down the California coast through the weekend.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Storms bringing heavy rain to the West Coast for the first weekend of new year

The West Coast from California up into the Pacific Northwest is seeing an active weather pattern filled with back-to-back storms to start off the year. 

Beginning Friday, rain will stretch from northern California into Oregon, with snow throughout higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. 

Flooding is possible up and down the California coast through the weekend. 

This comes after rounds of flooding rain slammed southern California on New Year's Day. 

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Southern California saw a rainy start to 2026, with street flooding being reported across the region from heavy rain. The state is getting slammed with back-to-back storms bringing the possibility of more flash flooding. 

Watch: Car drives through street flooding in Palm Springs during heavy rain on New Year's Day

Video from Palm Springs showed flooded streets as a car drove through the rain. 

Cars were reported stuck in floodwaters across San Diego, with multiple water rescues as the San Diego River flooded. 

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

  • San Diego, CA - January 1: Vehicles parked on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley were submerged after the San Diego River overflowed and flooded the area during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
    San Diego, CA - January 1:  Vehicles parked on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley were submerged after the San Diego River overflowed and flooded the area during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.   (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

  • San Diego, CA - January 1: A San Diego Police officer, standing on State Route 163, and members of the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team look for people after the San Diego River overflowed and flooded areas in Mission Valley during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
    San Diego, CA - January 1:  A San Diego Police officer, standing on State Route 163, and members of the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team look for people after the San Diego River overflowed and flooded areas in Mission Valley during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA. Several people were rescued throughout the day.  ( K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

  • San Diego, CA - January 1: An adult and a child were rescued from a Jeep on Fashion Valley Road by the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team after San Diego River overflowed and flooded areas in Mission Valley during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
    San Diego, CA - January 1:   An adult and a child were rescued from a Jeep on Fashion Valley Road by the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team after San Diego River overflowed and flooded areas in Mission Valley during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.  (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

  • San Diego, CA - January 1: A traffic sign is submerged on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley which flooded after the San Diego River overflowed during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
    San Diego, CA - January 1:  A traffic sign is submerged on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley which flooded after the San Diego River overflowed during a storm on January 1, 2026 in San Diego, CA.   ( K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

The National Weather Service has issued a level 1 out of 4 from Friday to Monday all up the California coastline.

A level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk exists for pockets of northern and southern California on Saturday, particularly up in the mountains and down around Los Angeles. 

California multiday flash flood outlook
(FOX Weather)

 

More rain will come through on Sunday, with the heaviest rain for central and southern California.

The National Weather Service office for the Bay Area issued a coastal flood warning for the San Francisco Bay until Saturday afternoon due to the combination of King Tides and storm surge. 

The NWS said 2.5 feet of inundation is expected, which hasn't been recorded since 1998. 

YEAR IN REVIEW: SHOCKING SATELLITE IMAGES OF EXTREME WEATHER SEEN FROM SPACE

California precipitation forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Strong, gusty winds will also be a concern, with wind alerts issued for most of the California coast, excluding southern California. 

The FOX Forecast Center said gusts could reach 45 mph through the weekend. 

Snow in the mountains above 5,000 feet elevation could total 2 to 4 feet, with higher snow totals possible at higher elevations, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada Mountains until Monday. 

WINTER TRAVEL CAR KIT: CHECKLIST OF EMERGENCY ESSENTIALS TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR IN CASE YOU GET STUCK

California winter weather alerts.
(FOX Weather)

 

Gusty winds combined with the snow can lead to extremely dangerous travel conditions in the mountains. 

Use caution when traveling and be prepared for difficult driving conditions. 

A few thunderstorms are possible from Saturday to Sunday morning in northern California and into Oregon. 

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, primarily for gusty winds, though a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, the FOX Forecast Center said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER 

Severe storm threat West Coast.
(FOX Weather)

 

As we look ahead to the middle of next week, the active pattern may persist. 

Additional moisture, more rain at lower elevations, continued mountain snow and breezy conditions remain possible, keeping the region locked into an extended stretch of unsettled weather.

