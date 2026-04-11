Watch: Heavy rain causes rockslide in Hawaii as slow-moving storm lingers over islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Torrential rain unleashed a dramatic rockslide on Oahu, sending two massive boulders crashing onto a major highway and forcing a full closure.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said around 1:30 p.m. on Friday the two boulders fell from a cliff side onto Kamehameha Highway in Waimea Bay. No injuries were caused in the dangerous slide.

With two massive boulders blocking the roadway, the highway was closed in both directions as HDOT crews began slope assessments. Those evaluations included controlled rockfalls, which brought down additional material and left numerous boulders scattered across the highway.

Video footage captures massive boulders roaring like thunder as they tumble down the tropical mountainside in a controlled rockfall before spilling onto the highway, where the initial boulders remained parked.

Kamehameha Highway is a vital 56-mile corridor spanning central Oahu, connecting Honolulu to the North Shore. Lined with scenic views and access to some of Hawaiʻi’s most popular destinations, it serves as a primary artery for both residents and tourists moving across the island.

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However, near Waimea Bay, the highway is particularly vulnerable to hazardous conditions. Large falling rocks and landslides occur with notable frequency—especially during periods of heavy rainfall, and with numerous storms bringing intense rain to the islands over the past several weeks.

Portions of the highway were closed on Friday and Saturday, as vehicles were turned around on the Kahuku side at Three Tables and on the Haleʻiwa side at ʻIliohu Way.

Since Tuesday, more than 14 inches of rain have been recorded at Nuʻuanu Pali, as intense rainfall from this storm—combined with multiple systems in recent weeks—has likely destabilized the steep cliffs above the highway.

Honolulu also recorded its fourth-wettest March on record, with 13.61 inches of rainfall.

With the two massive boulders serving as formidable road blocks, the highway was closed to traffic in both directions, with vehicles being turned around Kahuku side of the closure at Three Tables and on the Haleʻiwa side of the closure at ‘Iliohu Way