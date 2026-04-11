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Watch: Heavy rain causes rockslide in Hawaii as slow-moving storm lingers over islands

With two massive boulders blocking the roadway, the highway was closed in both directions as HDOT crews conducted additional, controlled rockfalls.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
Kamehameha Highway in Waimea Bay, Hawaii was closed after two large boulders fell from the slope above the highway due to heavy rain brought on by a slow-moving system lingering over the Aloha State. The Hawaii Department of Transportation went to work to remove any other loose materials from the slope and highway to ensure the safety of travelers.  00:25

Massive Boulders Block Highway As Heavy Rain Comes Down On Hawaii

Kamehameha Highway in Waimea Bay, Hawaii was closed after two large boulders fell from the slope above the highway due to heavy rain brought on by a slow-moving system lingering over the Aloha State. The Hawaii Department of Transportation went to work to remove any other loose materials from the slope and highway to ensure the safety of travelers. 

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Torrential rain unleashed a dramatic rockslide on Oahu, sending two massive boulders crashing onto a major highway and forcing a full closure.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said around 1:30 p.m. on Friday the two boulders fell from a cliff side onto Kamehameha Highway in Waimea Bay. No injuries were caused in the dangerous slide.

With two massive boulders blocking the roadway, the highway was closed in both directions as HDOT crews began slope assessments. Those evaluations included controlled rockfalls, which brought down additional material and left numerous boulders scattered across the highway.

Two boulders fell from mountainside onto Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay, triggering a full closure of the vital roadway.

(Hawaii DOT)

Video footage captures massive boulders roaring like thunder as they tumble down the tropical mountainside in a controlled rockfall before spilling onto the highway, where the initial boulders remained parked.

Kamehameha Highway is a vital 56-mile corridor spanning central Oahu, connecting Honolulu to the North Shore. Lined with scenic views and access to some of Hawaiʻi’s most popular destinations, it serves as a primary artery for both residents and tourists moving across the island.

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However, near Waimea Bay, the highway is particularly vulnerable to hazardous conditions. Large falling rocks and landslides occur with notable frequency—especially during periods of heavy rainfall, and with numerous storms bringing intense rain to the islands over the past several weeks.

Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay was closed in both directions after two large boulders fell from the slope above the highway around 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2026.  00:31

Watch: Rockslide crashing down Hawaii mountainside on to highway

Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay was closed in both directions after two large boulders fell from the slope above the highway around 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2026. 

Portions of the highway were closed on Friday and Saturday, as vehicles were turned around on the Kahuku side at Three Tables and on the Haleʻiwa side at ʻIliohu Way.

Since Tuesday, more than 14 inches of rain have been recorded at Nuʻuanu Pali, as intense rainfall from this storm—combined with multiple systems in recent weeks—has likely destabilized the steep cliffs above the highway.

An aerial view of jet skis and safety patrol going to to pull surfers out of the white water after a closeout set during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational on January 22, 2023 in Waimea Bay, Haleiwa, Hawaii. 

(Photo Donald Miralle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Honolulu also recorded its fourth-wettest March on record, with 13.61 inches of rainfall.

With the two massive boulders serving as formidable road blocks, the highway was closed to traffic in both directions, with vehicles being turned around Kahuku side of the closure at Three Tables and on the Haleʻiwa side of the closure at ‘Iliohu Way

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