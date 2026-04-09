See it: Gushing lava fountains from Mount Kilauea Volcano amid 44th eruption

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – The Mount Kīlauea Volcano has once again started to erupt for the 44th time, producing large lava fountains in Hawaii on Thursday.

The 44th episode of Mount Kīlauea began in the late morning on Thursday in Hawaii as lava began to flow steadily.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), ground-level sensors near eruptive vents indicate that winds are blowing from the south of the summit. This suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material could be spread to the north summit.

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Video footage from the USGS shows the south Halemaʻumaʻu crater gushing large lava fountains from the ground.

As the crater continues to shoot lava, strengthening over time, the risk of tephra falling from volcanic ash clouds and Pele’s Hair increases.

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As a result, officials from the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service (NPS) have closed the park entrance due to hazardous volcanic material associated with the eruption.

Pele’s Hair is thin glass fibers formed by gas during a volcanic eruption, according to the USGS. When gas bubbles near the surface of lava burst, they can stretch the skin of the molten lava into long threads.

These can become airborne and be carried by the wind, posing a threat to humans, as a tiny piece of glass can get lodged in your skin or eyes.

"A combination of fountaining dynamics and wind conditions determines where tephra fall may occur for any given eruption episode," a statement from the USGS said.

As an extra precaution, motorists are advised to avoid the area, with a portion of Highway 11 being closed.

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Lava flows will continue to quickly advance downhill as the powerful Mount Kīlauea continues to produce steadily strengthening lava fountains this evening.