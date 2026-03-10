Powerful Kona Low to lash Hawaii with torrential rain, fierce winds, blizzard conditions, Flood Watches issued

A powerful Kona Low is on its way to unleash heavy rain, damaging winds and even blizzard conditions across Hawaii’s mountain peaks through the upcoming weekend.

WHAT IS A KONA LOW?

A widespread flash flooding threat is possible across most of the islands, with 5–8 inches of rain expected and some areas potentially receiving over a foot by Saturday.

WATCH: HAWAII'S KĪLAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTS, SENDING RAGING LAVA FOUNTAIN 1,500 FEET INTO THE AIR

Flood Watches are in effect, with strong winds increasing the risk of power outages and blizzard conditions.

The strong Kona Low is set to bring numerous hazards across the islands this afternoon.

Rain forecast for Hawaii through Sunday

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain will begin to move into Kauai and Oahu Tuesday night before spreading across the western end of the state into Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES: DANGEROUS STORM SYSTEM THREATENS MILLIONS WITH STRONG TORNADOES AND GIANT HAIL

The FOX Forecast Center said the environment will become increasingly favorable for periods of heavy downpours and thunderstorms through a combination of potent upper-level forcing, deep tropical moisture and persistent southerly flow.

What is a Kona Low

(FOX Weather)



By the latter half of the week, the heavy rain and flooding risks will expand, with a good chance for severe storms increasing Friday and Saturday.

PHOTOS: LANDSLIDE BLOCKS HIGHWAY AS SEVERE STORM DROPS MONUMENTAL AMOUNT OF RAIN IN HAWAII

A widespread flash flooding threat with 5–8 inches of rain is possible across most of the islands, with some areas potentially seeing over a foot of rain through Saturday, prompting Flood Watches across Niihau and Kauai through Saturday morning.

1,000-MILE SEVERE STORM THREAT CHARGES TO EAST COAST MID-WEEK FOLLOWING DANGEROUS TORNADO THREAT IN HEARTLAND

Future Radar for Friday

(FOX Weather)



As the atmospheric moisture levels are to remain relatively high, it will lead to storms capable of producing very heavy rainfall rates, heightening the flood risk.

The FOX Forecast Center also highlights the potential for landslides from this event.

PHOTOS: 23 TORNADOES STRIKE HEARTLAND IN MULTI-DAY OUTBREAK, LEAVING 8 DEAD AND COMMUNITIES DEVASTATED

In addition to the rain threat, strengthening south to southwest winds will develop as the pressure gradient tightens between the developing Kona Low and high pressure to the east.

The setup could lead to damaging winds and localized downslope winds capable of downing trees and power lines.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

With all that said, the summits of the Big Island will likely see periods of snow with significant accumulations through the weekend and, accompanied by the gusty winds, blizzard conditions remain possible at the summits into Friday and Saturday.