Watch: The 41st eruption of Hawaii's Kīlauea Volcano creates stunning lava fountains

HAWAII VOLCANO NATIONAL PARKS, Hawaii – Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has officially erupted for the 41st time since 2024, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Officials in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park witnessed the 41st episode of the eruption on Saturday morning.

According to officials at the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the eruptions have since paused as of 7:29 p.m. HST on Sunday. However, intermittent glowing was visible last night from the north and south vents of the volcano.

Footage from the USGS shows lava flows steadily bubble out of the volcano before bursting into a full-fledged fountain of at least 1500 feet.

As the day progressed, the lava created a stunning river down the mountain before quietly solidifying in the night.

Lava fountains covered much of the mountain before slowing down, encompassing about 80–85% of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

Falling ash and tephra were reported in communities as far as Hilo, posing a serious health hazard and potentially contaminating water supplies.

Tephra is all fragments of rock ejected into the air by an erupting volcano, according to the USGS. Most tephra falls back onto the volcano's slopes, enlarging it.

According to the USGS, Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since Dec. 23, 2024 , with each episode lasting less than 12 hours and separated by pauses that can be longer than two weeks.

The next episode of the eruption of Kīlauea is expected in about 2 to 3 weeks.