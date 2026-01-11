Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano nears 40th eruptive episode as activity increases

KILAUEA, Hawaii - Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is on the brink of its 40th eruption due to recent activity, as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) projects that sustained lava fountaining could occur anytime between Sunday and Wednesday.

The current eruptive episode began on Dec. 23, 2024, and Kilauea is currently among one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

WATCH AS LAVA FLOW ERUPTS FROM KILAUEA CRATER IN HAWAII

According to the USGS, the volcano is currently at a Volcano Alert Level of "Watch" and an Aviation Color Code of "Orange."

This designation indicates heightened volcanic unrest with an increased potential for an eruption, or an eruption that poses limited hazards, typically with none or only minor volcanic ash emissions.

On Saturday morning, volcanic tremors intensified, and by night, dome-shaped lava fountains reaching 50 feet continued at Halemaʻumaʻu, feeding lava flows from both north and south vents.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Overnight, intermittent overflows occurred with short pauses. However, lava overflows began Jan. 8, suggesting that eruptive activity may have effectively started then, even though the official declaration has not been made yet.

An update from the USGS on Saturday night reported that, at around 3:15 p.m. HST, lava overflowing from both the north and south vents fed a flow about 250 to 500 feet wide, extending over half a mile into the crater.

At around 4:35 p.m. HST, the south vent drained, leaving the north vent active, while a new lava dome rose within the south vent, with vigorous overflows resuming three minutes later.

This recent activity suggests that an eruption could begin at any time, following the last eruption, Episode 39, which began on Dec. 23.