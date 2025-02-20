Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews 400-foot lava fountain during ongoing eruption

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to create towering lava fountains amid its latest cycle, as the volcano continues its weeks-long eruptions, according to the latest update from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said the latest eruption activity – known as "Episode 10," part of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption – began at 8:22 p.m. HST on Wednesday with lava fountains within Halema'uma'u Caldera.

According to the USGS, seismic tremors began increasing about the same time lava flows began erupting onto the crater floor.

Video from Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park shows lava fountains from the north vent between 300 and 400 feet high, feeding multiple lava streams. Web cameras show that the fountains continues on Thursday.

The latest episode of lava fountains is part of the active eruption period that began on Dec. 23, 2024. The USGS said each lava fountain episode has lasted about 13 hours and has been separated by pauses in activity for about a day to 12 days between episodes.

With the on-and-off lava fountains, Volcanoes National Park guests have been treated to amazing views from a safe distance. However, NPS officials warn that volcanic activity can produce hazardous gases like sulfur dioxide. These particles can be especially dangerous to those with heart or respiratory issues. The park posts daily sulfur dioxide air quality alerts, which can be found here.

During the current eruptive activity, an Orange aviation alert is in place because minor volcanic-ash emissions could be in the airspace around the volcano.