See it: Lava cascades from eruption in Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

HAWAII– The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii continues erupting Thursday, nearly a week after eruptive activity first began.

Videos from the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava spewing from a fissure in the volcano, into the Nāpau Crater in the middle of the volcano's East Rift Zone. The fissure featured in the video opened Tuesday, according to the USGS.

WATCH: USGS SCIENTISTS COLLECT LAVA SAMPLE FROM KILAUEA ERUPTION

The initial eruption began Sunday, in a remote, closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, the USGS said. In a Wednesday evening update, the USGS said satellite imagery showed eruptions within the Nāpau crater itself had likely stopped, but eruptions on the west edge of the crater continued.

The USGS issued an Orange/Watch Volcano Alert for Kilauea after the recent activity. The alert signals an eruption is occurring, but it poses limited hazards.

USGS web cameras showed the glow of the eruption early Thursday morning, with smoke from lava filling the sky above it.

The eruptions do not pose an immediate threat to life or infrastructure, according to the USGS.