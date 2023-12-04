Hawaii Pipeline surfer hospitalized as High Surf Advisories continue for Pacific Coast

HALEIWA, Hawaii — A professional Brazilian surfer was hospitalized Monday in Hawaii after wiping out on Ohau's North Shore while practicing for an upcoming Pipeline surfing competition.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports a 23-year-old surfer was found unresponsive at Pipeline on Monday. Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel treated the surfer at the North Shore beach before he was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the newspaper.

Getty Images show Brazilian surfer Joao Chianca being carried to shore by ocean safety on Monday at Banzai Pipeline. Chianca was practicing for the upcoming Vans 2023 Pipe Masters event when he wiped out, according to Surfer Magazine.

Chianca is considered the fourth-ranked surfer in the world.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Tuesday for the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

On Monday, waves were forecast to be up to 20 feet and up to 25 feet on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service of Honolulu.

The northwest swell is also fueling dangerous surf along the Pacific coast for northwest California beaches. The NWS in Eureka is warning of sneaker waves and large surf early in the week.

Sneaker waves can be large, unexpected waves that sweep beaches, pulling people and large objects into the sea.

The Vans 2023 Pipe Masters event is set to take place this Friday on Ohau's North Shore. Surfline reports 60 surfers were invited to be part of the competition this year.