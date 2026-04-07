Rip currents: What are they, how to spot them and how to save yourself from one

Rip currents can be unsuspecting, and when spending a day at the beach, it's important to be aware of the threats from rip currents, understand how they happen and how to save yourself if you get caught in one.

Rip currents are powerful channels of fast-moving water that flow away from shore.

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They can happen at any beach with breaking waves, including oceans and in the Great Lakes, according to NOAA.

NOAA said rip currents can be very narrow or hundreds of yards wide.

How do rip currents form?

Rip currents most commonly form at low spots or breaks in sandbars and near structures such as groins, jetties and piers.

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They form as incoming waves push water toward the shoreline, which creates an imbalance of water piling up in the surf zone, according to NOAA.

To try and create balance, the water seeks the path of least resistance back through the surf.

Often times, this occurs at a break in a sandbar, and is where the rip current is strongest, NOAA said.

NOAA said once the flowing water passes through the gap, it begins to spread out, considerably weakening the velocity and strength of the rip current circulation.

Rip currents can end just beyond the line of breaking waves, but they can also extend hundreds of yards offshore.

Signs of a rip current

Rip currents can sometimes be hard to see, especially when the water is rough.

NOAA recommends going to a higher vantage point from the water's edge to get a good look at the waves.

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There are a few things to look for when trying to find a rip current.

Rip currents can appear as a narrow channel of calmer, dark-colored water that is flanked by breaking waves or whitewater on either side.

They can also appear as churning or choppy water that looks different from the water around it or water could appear a different color or muddy.

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Rip currents can also look like a consistent area of foam or chunks of seaweed/debris being carried through the surf.

How to stay safe from rip currents

Always pay attention to signs posted on beaches warning of rip currents.

If there's a lifeguard present, swim near the lifeguard and stay close to shore.

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Assume that rip currents are present at every beach you go to.

Take the time to learn the signs of rip currents and evaluate the water before you enter.

Teach your family how to swim and make sure they know how to escape a rip current if caught in one.

What to do if you get caught in a rip current

It's estimated that 100 people die in rip currents each year, according to data obtained by NOAA. Thousands of people are rescued from rip currents every year.

Even the strongest swimmers can be pulled away from shore by a rip current.

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Rip currents themselves don't pull people underwater, so relax if you ever feel yourself pulled out by a rip current.

Don't fight the current. Panic and exhaustion are often the reason people are unable to escape a rip current.

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If caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore toward more breaking waves or until you feel the current isn't pulling you away any longer. Once out of the current, change angles and swim directly to shore.

If you feel you're unable to escape the current by swimming parallel to shore, float on your back and try and draw attention to yourself by yelling or waving.

Visit NOAA's website and the U.S. Lifesaving Association website to learn more about rip currents.