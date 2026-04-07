Watch: Coast Guard saves 4 from disabled boat battling 12-foot waves off Long Island Coast

NEW YORK - Four people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday evening after a 42-foot motor yacht became disabled and drifted three miles southwest of Moriches Inlet, New York.

No injuries were reported, according to the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

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On April 4, at 5:45 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound were notified via Very High Frequency (VHF) radio that the vessel, Proudfoot, was disabled and caught in seas over 12 feet.

Hazardous weather prevented local police and responders from assisting, reports said.

It was then that Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound responded by issuing an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and dispatching a boat crew from Station Shinnecock.

However, the boat crew later returned to the station due to worsening sea conditions, USCG stated.

By 8:30 p.m, a Cape Cod-based Coast Guard aircrew arrived on-site via an MH-60T Jayhawk.

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The crew completed the rescue of all four passengers—two men and two women—by 9:42 p.m., before flying them to Gabreski Airport for evaluation by medical personnel.

Video captured the precise, tactical rescue as each individual was hoisted and airlifted into the helicopter to safety.

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Coast Guard Lt. Jonathan Roth of Sector Long Island Sound noted that the difficult mission highlighted how vital life jackets and reliable communication tools are for boaters.

He emphasized that this safety equipment is essential for any trip, regardless of the season or weather conditions.

The following morning, it was reported that the vessel washed ashore at Democrat Point, Fire Island.

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State environmental officials and local police inspected the vessel at the scene, confirming there were no signs of pollution risk.

"The owner has contracted a commercial salvage company to recover the vessel pending improved weather and safety conditions," USCG said.