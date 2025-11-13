Search
Coast Guard rescued a father and son after their boat capsizes

Officials said that a family member reported them missing after they didn’t return home when they were expected to.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a father and son on Nov. 5 after their boat overturned during rough weather. The survivors were then transported to emergency medical services and treated for hypothermia. 

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a father and son on Nov. 5, after their boat capsized near Chinook, WA during rough weather

The father and son spent two hours clinging to their overturned vessel before they were saved. 

Officials said that a family member reported them missing after they didn’t return home when they were expected to. 

The U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, from Air Station Astoria, OR, left the base shortly after they received the call. 

Within hours, the rescue crew was able to locate the pair in the middle of the ocean, huddled together while they barely hung on to the boat.

The Coast Guard team hoisted the family members safely into the aircraft. 

"We have both survivors in the cabin," said a Coast Guard Officer. 

POINT MUGU, UNITED STATES:  A US Coast Guard rescue helicopter inspects the area off Point Mugu, California 01 February 2000 where Alaska Airlines Flight 261 crashed 31 January 2000 carrying some 83 passengers and 5 crew members. The rescue operation continues after an all-night search.      (ELECTRONIC IMAGE)  AFP PHOTO/Hector MAT (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Once secured, emergency personnel carefully buckled the survivors into their seats. 

The video showed a man shaking in the corner while a crew member helps him with his harness. 

A crew member later noted over the radio that the pair remained quite cold, so they were working on turning on the heat to help them. But they would be back on land shortly.

The survivors were then flown to an awaiting emergency medical services where they were treated for hypothermia. 

