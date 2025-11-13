Coast Guard rescued a father and son after their boat capsizes

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a father and son on Nov. 5, after their boat capsized near Chinook, WA during rough weather.

The father and son spent two hours clinging to their overturned vessel before they were saved.

Officials said that a family member reported them missing after they didn’t return home when they were expected to.

The U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, from Air Station Astoria, OR, left the base shortly after they received the call.

Within hours, the rescue crew was able to locate the pair in the middle of the ocean, huddled together while they barely hung on to the boat.

The Coast Guard team hoisted the family members safely into the aircraft.

"We have both survivors in the cabin," said a Coast Guard Officer.

Once secured, emergency personnel carefully buckled the survivors into their seats.

The video showed a man shaking in the corner while a crew member helps him with his harness.

A crew member later noted over the radio that the pair remained quite cold, so they were working on turning on the heat to help them. But they would be back on land shortly.

The survivors were then flown to an awaiting emergency medical services where they were treated for hypothermia.