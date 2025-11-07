US Coast Guard rescues 5 from sinking boat off popular North Carolina vacation spot

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C.– Five people were rescued from a sinking sailboat off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders received a distress call from the crew of the sailboat roughly 260 miles offshore, saying the boat was taking on water.

On the call, the crew advised that all five people aboard were abandoning ship for a life raft.

The Coast Guard diverted a ship and launched an aircraft and helicopter crew in search of the boaters.

The aircraft crew found the life raft with all five people on board and established communication with them.

It was confirmed everyone aboard was stable and in good condition.

After receiving fuel assistance to make it the long distance out to the rescue site, the helicopter crew arrived on scene.

All five people on the life raft were successfully saved and brought up into the helicopter.

They were transported back to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in good health, the Coast Guard said.