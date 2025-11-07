Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

US Coast Guard rescues 5 from sinking boat off popular North Carolina vacation spot

All five people were rescued in good health.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a person who was spotted floating in the Atlantic off Woods Hole, Massachusetts on Monday, as a powerful and deadly nor'easter was slamming the Northeast and New England. (FILE VIDEO FROM OCT. 13, 2025)

FILE: Coast Guard rescues person from waters off Massachusetts coast during deadly nor'easter

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a person who was spotted floating in the Atlantic off Woods Hole, Massachusetts on Monday, as a powerful and deadly nor'easter was slamming the Northeast and New England. (FILE VIDEO FROM OCT. 13, 2025)

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C.– Five people were rescued from a sinking sailboat off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, on Thursday. 

The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders received a distress call from the crew of the sailboat roughly 260 miles offshore, saying the boat was taking on water.

On the call, the crew advised that all five people aboard were abandoning ship for a life raft. 

EXPERIENCED HUNTER GOES MISSING IN OREGON NATIONAL FOREST

The sinking sailboat that five people had to abandon after it began taking on water.

The sinking sailboat that five people had to abandon after it began taking on water. 

(U.S. Coast Guard East District  / FOX Weather)

The Coast Guard diverted a ship and launched an aircraft and helicopter crew in search of the boaters. 

The aircraft crew found the life raft with all five people on board and established communication with them. 

UNPREPARED HIKERS WEARING COTTON HOODIES RESCUED AFTER DARK FROM SNOWY TRAIL ON VERMONT'S TALLEST MOUNTAIN

The U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter which rescued 5 people after their sail boat sunk off the coast of North Carolina.

The U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter which rescued 5 people after their sail boat sunk off the coast of North Carolina. 

(U.S. Coast Guard East District  / FOX Weather)

It was confirmed everyone aboard was stable and in good condition. 

After receiving fuel assistance to make it the long distance out to the rescue site, the helicopter crew arrived on scene. 

All five people on the life raft were successfully saved and brought up into the helicopter. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Coast Guard rescues five people from life raft off coast of Cape Hatteras.

Coast Guard rescues five people from life raft off coast of Cape Hatteras.

(U.S. Coast Guard East District  / FOX Weather)

They were transported back to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in good health, the Coast Guard said. 

Tags
Loading...