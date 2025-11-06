Experienced hunter goes missing in Oregon national forest

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.- It has been seven days since an experienced hunter went missing in Mount Hood National Forest.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Oct. 31 that 51-year-old Devon Dobek failed to return home from his hunting trip after messaging a friend earlier that day that he was on his way back with a deer he had captured.

Dobek, who is from Hubbard, Oregon, has been described by friends as a well-equipped hunter who would have had appropriate gear.

He was hunting 20 miles southeast of Estacada, Oregon when he went missing.

Law enforcement was able to locate Dobek’s truck near the Fish Creek trailhead, but there was no sign of the missing hunter, per the department’s press release.

The sheriff’s department then began mobilizing overnight multi-agency Search and Rescue teams who utilized Dobek’s cell phone and GPS tracking system to attempt to locate him.

"Gunshots, presumed to be from the missing hunter, were heard at various times...but searchers were unable to pinpoint the exact location," the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

By Sunday, more than 100 searchers were on the ground looking for Dobek, as well as ATVs, K9s and drone teams.

"Search efforts are focused in steep and difficult terrain that was burned in the 2020 wildfires," the sheriff’s department said. "The area is full of fallen trees, making navigation extremely challenging."

Despite adding additional resources, the teams were unable to locate the missing hunter.

Throughout the week, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office continued their search, utilizing thermal imaging drones to fly over the difficult to reach terrain. They also advanced analysis of Dobek’s cell phone data to help guide ground crews to more specific areas.

However, by midweek both search avenues were unsuccessful due to adverse weather conditions.

"Ground crews reported unfavorable weather conditions creating safety concerns in some search areas due to high winds and falling trees and limbs," the department said.

The Mount Hood area has experienced rain and heavy wind this week, making looking for the missing hiker difficult.

As of Thursday, Dobek had still not been found, despite 50 searchers from various specially trained search and rescue teams, looking for the missing hunter.

The Sheriff's department said they will continue to share more information as it becomes available.

For anyone with information about this case it is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 503-723-4949.