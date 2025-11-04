Unprepared hikers wearing cotton hoodies rescued after dark from snowy trail on Vermont's tallest mountain

Two young hikers were saved by Stowe Mountain Rescue late Sunday night after trekking Mt. Mansfield.

The organization said a call came in after dark when two young men reached the 4,395-foot summit of Vermont's tallest mountain, but needed assistance when returning.

The duo traveled up the Hellbrook trail, which is the shortest path to the summit, but offers a complicated descent in winter and darkness.

Rescue members said the two were unprepared for their journey, missing appropriate clothing and gear.

The hikers were wearing cotton hoodies and sweatpants which, according to the rescue unit, will freeze solid and offer little to no insulation.

The rescue unit went on to express the need for appropriate footwear and spikes, along with headlamps for when the sun sets on these short winter days.

"The good news is that these young people had the vision to climb a mountain and they have long lives ahead of them," Stowe Mountain Rescue posted on their Facebook. "Last night will have taught them a lot about how to prepare for a backcountry adventure."