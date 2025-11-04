Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Unprepared hikers wearing cotton hoodies rescued after dark from snowy trail on Vermont's tallest mountain

The hikers were wearing cotton hoodies and sweatpants which, according to the rescue unit, will freeze solid and offer little to no insulation.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
Montana State Earth Sciences Prof. Eric Sproles joins FOX Weather to talk about the arrival of La Nina and its expected impacts on winter. 

La Nina is here -- what does that mean for the winter?

Montana State Earth Sciences Prof. Eric Sproles joins FOX Weather to talk about the arrival of La Nina and its expected impacts on winter. 

Two young hikers were saved by Stowe Mountain Rescue late Sunday night after trekking Mt. Mansfield.

The organization said a call came in after dark when two young men reached the 4,395-foot summit of Vermont's tallest mountain, but needed assistance when returning. 

HOW A LA NINA WINTER WILL IMPACT WEATHER ACROSS THE NATION

The duo traveled up the Hellbrook trail, which is the shortest path to the summit, but offers a complicated descent in winter and darkness.

Two unprepared hikers in Vermont rescued by Stowe Mountain Rescue team.

Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two hikers on Mt. Mansfield

(Stowe Mountain Rescue/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Rescue members said the two were unprepared for their journey, missing appropriate clothing and gear.

The hikers were wearing cotton hoodies and sweatpants which, according to the rescue unit, will freeze solid and offer little to no insulation.

The rescue unit went on to express the need for appropriate footwear and spikes, along with headlamps for when the sun sets on these short winter days.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"The good news is that these young people had the vision to climb a mountain and they have long lives ahead of them," Stowe Mountain Rescue posted on their Facebook. "Last night will have taught them a lot about how to prepare for a backcountry adventure."

Tags
Loading...