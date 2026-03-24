Watch: Dog ‘continuously shivers’ after harrowing rescue from frigid New York river

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Local police carried out a harrowing rescue on Monday, saving a goldendoodle that was struggling to stay afloat in the frigid waters of the Seneca River, leaving it trembling from the cold.

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A little after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 911 received a call regarding a dog observed swimming in the middle of the Seneca River, and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to respond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Air1 crews were on a patrol flight at the time and reached the scene in about a minute.

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When they arrived, the aircrew spotted a goldendoodle struggling to stay afloat in the middle of the river and, because of the dog’s condition, a skid rescue was carried out.

An Air1 flight crew member walked along the helicopters skid to the rear, secured himself to the aircraft, and guided the pilot toward the dog.

Video captures the daring rescue as he carefully edged along the skid to lift the dog safely on board.

Around 6:15 p.m., the dog was successfully rescued from the river.

The frigid waters left the dog visibly cold, with officers noting that it was shivering continuously.

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The dog was then taken to the ball fields on Downer Street, where personnel from the Baldwinsville Fire Department were ready with blankets, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said.

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The office praised 911, the Air1 flight crew, and Baldwinsville firefighters for their efforts.