Watch: Firefighters rescue stranded dog from drainage grate as heavy rain elevates California water levels

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF.- A dog stranded in a storm drain was safely rescued and taken to animal control for care and shelter on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

On Wednesday morning, San Bernardino County Fire crews responded to the scene after receiving a report from the Sheriff’s Department about a dog stuck behind a drainage grate near the intersection of Sterling Avenue and Lynwood Drive.

WATCH: CALIFORNIA DOG RESCUED AFTER BEING TRAPPED BY FLOODWATER

According to San Bernardino County Fire, firefighters arrived on scene and found a dog trapped behind a grate at the entrance of a storm drain, where rising water levels from recent rainfall had left it stranded.

Crews worked with San Bernardino County Public Works to gain access to the area beyond the grate, while the San Bernardino City Department of Animal Services provided equipment to safely rescue the dog.

After the dog was successfully extricated from the drainage area, it was turned over to San Bernardino City Department of Animal Services for proper care and shelter.

WATCH: DOG RESCUED FROM RUSHING WATER IN CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT

San Bernardino County Fire said a total of one engine company responded, with aid from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County Public Works and San Bernardino City Department of Animal Services, with no firefighter injuries reported.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

San Bernardino County Fire urges residents not to try rescuing animals from dangerous locations such as storm drains and to call authorities right away for help.