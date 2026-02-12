Search
Watch: Firefighters rescue stranded dog from drainage grate as heavy rain elevates California water levels

Crews worked with San Bernardino County Public Works to gain access to the area beyond the grate, while the San Bernardino City Department of Animal Services provided equipment to safely rescue the dog.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
On Wednesday morning, San Bernardino County Fire crews rescued a dog stuck behind a drainage grate near the intersection of Sterling Avenue and Lynwood Drive, where rising water levels from recent rainfall had left it stranded. 

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF.- A dog stranded in a storm drain was safely rescued and taken to animal control for care and shelter on Wednesday, Feb. 11. 

On Wednesday morning, San Bernardino County Fire crews responded to the scene after receiving a report from the Sheriff’s Department about a dog stuck behind a drainage grate near the intersection of Sterling Avenue and Lynwood Drive.

WATCH: CALIFORNIA DOG RESCUED AFTER BEING TRAPPED BY FLOODWATER

According to San Bernardino County Fire, firefighters arrived on scene and found a dog trapped behind a grate at the entrance of a storm drain, where rising water levels from recent rainfall had left it stranded. 

After weeks of dry weather, California is finally beginning to receive much-needed rain. San Francisco and Los Angeles could see up to 1 inch of rain by Thursday. Flash flooding is possible, particularly near burn scars from last year's devastating wildfires. Up to a foot of snow is forecast for parts of the Sierras through Wednesday. Many parts of the mountain range are sitting at just 50 percent of their typical snowpack season to date. This snow is key for ski resorts, as well as water supply for drinking and agriculture in the summer months.

Crews worked with San Bernardino County Public Works to gain access to the area beyond the grate, while the San Bernardino City Department of Animal Services provided equipment to safely rescue the dog.

(San Bernardino County Fire / X)

After the dog was successfully extricated from the drainage area, it was turned over to San Bernardino City Department of Animal Services for proper care and shelter. 

WATCH: DOG RESCUED FROM RUSHING WATER IN CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT

San Bernardino County Fire said a total of one engine company responded, with aid from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County Public Works and San Bernardino City Department of Animal Services, with no firefighter injuries reported. 

San Bernardino County Fire urges residents not to try rescuing animals from dangerous locations such as storm drains and to call authorities right away for help.

