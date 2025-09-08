Watch: Dog rescued from rushing water in California Aqueduct

Search
Extreme Weather
The dog was initially spotted by an unrelated aerial search team from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office that was searching for a missing person.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
San Bernardino firefighters and several agencies jumped into action to save a dog trapped by water in the California Aqueduct.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. San Bernardino firefighters jumped into action last week to rescue a dog that was trapped by water on a support beam in the middle of the California Aqueduct.

New video that was released by the department showed the swift-water rescue which happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 

A member of the Swift Water Rescue Team in a harness was lowered onto the same support beam as the pooch, which appeared to be under a service access point in the aqueduct. The first responder was able to harness the wet, scared dog, which was then lifted back onto dry land. 

WATCH: FLORIDA DEPUTIES WRANGLE WILD BOAR INTRUDER

    Image 1 of 2

    San Bernardino firefighters and several agencies jumped into action to save a dog trapped by water in the California Aqueduct. (SBCOUNTYFIRE/X)

    Image 2 of 2

    San Bernardino firefighters and several agencies jumped into action to save a dog trapped by water in the California Aqueduct. (SBCOUNTYFIRE/X)

The dog was initially spotted by an unrelated aerial search team from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office that was searching for a missing person. 

According to the state, the more than 400-mile-long California Aqueduct provides 27 million people with water for personal, agricultural and municipal use.

