Watch: Florida deputies wrangle wild boar intruder

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A Florida deputy never knows when he or she might need a lasso.

An unwelcome visitor came crashing through a Southwest Florida glass door on Friday, prompting a call for a "boarglary in progress."

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to a call in the Lehigh Acres community when a boar, or wild pig, slammed through the door.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office shows the wild encounter with a somewhat mild ending.

"Hey, bring me that rope!" one deputy said, after remarking "geeeooosh," when he saw the 300-pound wild pig in the living room.

"You better stop it," the deputy tells the big, mean animal.

Deputies said they were able to remove the boar and send him back into the woods.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wild hogs are found in all 67 Florida counties but are not native to the Sunshine State. Wildlife experts say the wild pigs may have been introduced as early as 1589 by Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto.