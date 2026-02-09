Major weather pattern shift in the West sets the stage for severe weather across the US
A major shift in the current weather pattern will bring heavy mountain snow and abundant moisture while potentially increasing the chances of snow in the North and severe weather threats in the South.
According to the FOX Forecast Center, a large dip in the jet stream will stall over the West starting next week. This will promote a ridge of high pressure to shift over to the East, reversing the weather pattern that has dominated much of the past month.
A change in the weather pattern will open the door for more storm systems to originate in the West and strengthen across the Central U.S., eventually making their way to the East as more organized, large-scale and impactful storms.
However, it is too soon to tell how the ridge will evolve.
If the area of high pressure becomes too strong, the storms could be pushed towards Canada instead.
On the other hand, if the ridge weakens or moves farther south, it could cause impactful storms to move through the Midwest and into the Northeast.
This not only raises the chances of snow in the North, but can also increase the potential of severe weather in the South.
An area of high pressure in the South will promote warmer air and instability, fueling stronger thunderstorms.
As for right now, one thing is for sure — the abundant moisture and mountain snow associated with the changed weather pattern.
The Climate Prediction Center claims that much of the West will see an above-average amount of precipitation through the end of February.
The latest guidance shows that areas in the higher terrain, including the Rockies and Sierra Nevada, will experience at least 8 to 10 feet of snow by the end of February.