Bodycam video shows whimpering dog struggling to stay afloat amid icy rescue in Michigan canal

TRENTON, Mich. – A whimpering dog desperately trying to escape an icy canal in Michigan was safely rescued by brave police officers earlier this week, and the entire ordeal was caught on video.

According to information provided by the Trenton Police Department, officers received a 911 call just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday reporting that a dog had fallen through the ice in a canal located within Elizabeth Park.

Two officers were able to arrive at the scene within just a few minutes and immediately came up with a plan to rescue the animal as it struggled to keep its head above the frigid water.

One of the officers entered the icy water, breaking through sections of ice, while the second officer helped from the shallower water.

The dog can be heard whimpering in the video and can be seen desperately kicking its legs in an attempt to swim and save itself.

After a few tense moments, the officer successfully saved the pet and returned it to its owner.

"Their quick thinking, teamwork, and willingness to put themselves in harm’s way embody the very essence of public service," Deputy Police Chief Jess Neese said in a statement. "Thanks to their bravery, a life was saved (Monday)."

This pet rescue comes just a few weeks after a Vermont man jumped into an icy river to save a dog that was also struggling to stay alive in frigid waters.

The dog's owner said that to some people, it may have only been a story about a man rescuing a dog. But to her, it was "a man rescuing an extension of my soul."