See it: 20-year-old blind cat saved from icy Massachusetts lake in rescue 'nothing short of a miracle'

WESTFORD, Mass. – A 20-year-old blind cat escaped a watery grave thanks to the quick actions of concerned citizens and local authorities in Massachusetts.

The Westford Police Department said it received a panicked call from a passerby who saw the cat floating on a piece of ice in the middle of Nabnasset Lake, according to Westford Animal Control. The cat was about 40 feet from shore and circling the small piece of ice below him.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While officers were en route to the scene on Monday morning, the 911 caller said she could hear the ice cracking beneath the cat, and the animal was now submerged in the water with only his head showing.

Before officers arrived, two Good Samaritans stepped in to save the day. Armed with a shovel and a rowboat, they braved the frigid waters and successfully rescued the cat from the icy trap.

The cat was taken indoors, toweled off and wrapped up in blankets.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

"Upon our arrival, this neutered male was shivering, lethargic and in shock," Westford Animal Control said. "We immediately transported the cat for veterinary care where his temperature was so low that it didn’t even register on the thermometer."

Unsure if the cat would pull through, officers began urgently searching for his owners. The cat was later identified as Tiki. His owner believes a predator chased him onto the ice and stranded him.

"This story is nothing short of a miracle from start to finish," Westford Animal Control said. "There is no doubt that we would not have made it in time to save this old man!"