Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Water rescue performed after person falls into frozen New Jersey river

Water temperatures are approximately 40 degrees in the Delaware River, according to a NOAA Buoy near Camden.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a technical rescue Wednesday morning after a fisherman fell through thin ice on a local lake. Aaron DeWaal an equipment technician with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety joins FOX Weather to discuss the rescue and provides a few tips for residents that plan on ice fishing. 

Heroic water rescue carried out in Michigan after fisherman falls through the ice

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a technical rescue Wednesday morning after a fisherman fell through thin ice on a local lake. Aaron DeWaal an equipment technician with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety joins FOX Weather to discuss the rescue and provides a few tips for residents that plan on ice fishing. 

CAMDEN, N.J. – A water rescue was performed when a person was pulled from the icy waters of the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey earlier on Thursday.

Multiple fire department units were on the scene.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, their Marine Unit 1 and Rescue 1 apparatus were dispatched to help, both specializing in equipment and capabilities to aid in water/river rescues.

Water temperatures are approximately 40 degrees in the Delaware River, according to a NOAA Buoy near Camden.

Water temperatures for Delaware River

(FOX Weather)

Reports indicate that the individual was transported to a nearby hospital, and any injuries are unknown.

This is an ongoing story. Stick with FOX Weather for more details as they become available.

Tags
Loading...