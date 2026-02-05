Water rescue performed after person falls into frozen New Jersey river

CAMDEN, N.J. – A water rescue was performed when a person was pulled from the icy waters of the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey earlier on Thursday.

Multiple fire department units were on the scene.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, their Marine Unit 1 and Rescue 1 apparatus were dispatched to help, both specializing in equipment and capabilities to aid in water/river rescues.

Water temperatures are approximately 40 degrees in the Delaware River, according to a NOAA Buoy near Camden.

Reports indicate that the individual was transported to a nearby hospital, and any injuries are unknown.

This is an ongoing story. Stick with FOX Weather for more details as they become available.