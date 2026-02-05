PHOTOS: First responders rescue swan from frozen Connecticut river

NORWALK, Conn. - Early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 3, Norwalk Fire Department responders were called to the Wall Street Bridge after a swan was reported frozen in the icy waters of the Norwalk River.

Firefighters suited up in their cold-water rescue gear and tactfully entered the river to reach the swan.

The crew carefully freed the swan from the ice and brought it safely to shore.

The swan was then taken to the VCA Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center for examination and further treatment.

Norwalk Fire Department shared the incident through a Facebook post stating in part, "This incident highlights the department’s all-hazards readiness and commitment to protecting both residents and wildlife in the community."

Captured photos display the careful rescue, as the swan is seen getting pushed up a ladder safely to shore.

Later in the evening, the Facebook post shared an update from the veterinary team, reporting that the swan is recovering well and should make a full recovery.

"Once it regains its strength, the swan will be properly released," the post added.