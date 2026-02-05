Search
Earth & Space
Published

PHOTOS: First responders rescue swan from frozen Connecticut river

Firefighters suited up in their cold-water rescue gear and tactfully entered the river to reach the swan, safely bringing it to shore.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
NORWALK, Conn. - Early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 3, Norwalk Fire Department responders were called to the Wall Street Bridge after a swan was reported frozen in the icy waters of the Norwalk River.

Firefighters suited up in their cold-water rescue gear and tactfully entered the river to reach the swan.

(Norwalk Fire Department/ Facebook / FOX Weather)

The crew carefully freed the swan from the ice and brought it safely to shore. 

The swan was then taken to the VCA Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center for examination and further treatment. 

(Norwalk Fire Department/ Facebook / FOX Weather)

Norwalk Fire Department shared the incident through a Facebook post stating in part, "This incident highlights the department’s all-hazards readiness and commitment to protecting both residents and wildlife in the community."

    Norwalk Fire Department rescues swan frozen in the icy waters of the Norwalk River. (Norwalk Fire Department/ Facebook)

    Norwalk Fire Department rescues swan frozen in the icy waters of the Norwalk River. (Norwalk Fire Department/ Facebook)

Captured photos display the careful rescue, as the swan is seen getting pushed up a ladder safely to shore. 

(Norwalk Fire Department/ Facebook / FOX Weather)

Later in the evening, the Facebook post shared an update from the veterinary team, reporting that the swan is recovering well and should make a full recovery. 

"Once it regains its strength, the swan will be properly released," the post added.

