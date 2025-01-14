See it: Frozen bald eagle in Alaska saved in heartwarming rescue with 'best ending ever'

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – In a heartwarming display of compassion, Alaskan authorities rescued a lifeless juvenile bald eagle from the clutches of winter, leading to the "best ending ever" for the majestic bird, police said.

The Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department said one of its officers was flagged down Saturday evening by a good Samaritan who found the raptor "frozen and unable to fly."

Recognizing the critical situation, the officer, following guidance from the Alaska Raptor Center, carefully transported the distressed bird in their patrol car until it could thaw out and get dry, the department said. The bird was then placed in a secure and quiet location within the police station to recover.

"After resting peacefully in a kennel in the chief’s bay, getting fed salmon filets and fatty steak and getting all dry, our little guy/gal seemed ready to fly the coop – pun intended," police said.

The following day, with help from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, a thorough examination revealed the eagle to be in excellent health with no signs of injury or illness.

With renewed vigor, the young eagle was released back into the wild in the Fairbanks area as it demonstrated its impressive strength and agility, soaring majestically into the sky.

"Even though we would have loved to have kept the little eagle we helped rescue (Saturday) night as our new mascot, it had to be returned to the wild to do all the fun raptor things," police said. "We wish every day could be as exciting as this one was!"