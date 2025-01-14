Alaska pummeled by hurricane-force winds near 130 mph as widespread damage seen in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The largest populated city in Alaska is still recovering from the hurricane-force winds that battered homes and infrastructure on Sunday, leaving thousands without power and causing significant damage.

At the peak of the storm around Anchorage on Sunday, approximately 17,500 homes were without electricity, a number that had been reduced to less than 2,000 by Tuesday morning.

"We recognize some members have been without power for many hours," Chugach Electric said in a social media update. "Our crews will continue to work as safely and quickly as they can until all are restored."

The extreme weather event had a significant impact across the city. In addition to widespread power outages, the storm downed trees, forced school closures and partially collapsed the Rabbit Creek Pedestrian Bridge along the Seward Highway.

The National Weather Service in Anchorage reported wind gusts reaching a staggering 129 mph at the Sunburst Ridgetop weather station on the Turnagain Pass Ridgeline.

Anchorage residents like Raven McCormac experienced firsthand the ferocity of the storm.

"The house is shaking," she shared on Facebook, along with a video of the windstorm.

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities told FOX Weather that the high winds are suspected to be the primary cause of the damage to the Rabbit Creek Pedestrian Bridge along Seward Highway. Officials said that while the bridge's steel frame remains intact, the roof and surrounding fencing collapsed onto the highway below. The highway has since reopened, with bridge engineers closely monitoring the situation.

Schools in Anchorage remained closed on Monday, with some closures reported in other south-central Alaska districts.

"Although our crews have worked through the night, we continue to have schools without power, dangerous and unsafe parking lots due to extremely slick conditions, and maintenance issues within schools that have to be addressed," the Anchorage School District said Monday morning.

The Anchorage Fire Department responded to over 200 wind-related calls on Sunday, deploying at least one fire engine or other apparatus to each incident. The department fielded nearly 500 total calls, nearly double its usual daily volume, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

The storm also disrupted air travel. More than a dozen flights, including two from Alaska Airlines and one from Delta, were diverted from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to Fairbanks on Sunday due to high winds, the newspaper added. This also included nine cargo planes and one military aircraft.