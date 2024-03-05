Watch 'Minnesota winter version of Baywatch' as border collie rescued from icy waters

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. – Thanks to the quick thinking of a Minnesota citizen, Honey, the border collie, was rescued from a frozen lake and provided a warm place to sleep Monday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said an alert citizen called deputies about 6:15 p.m. to report a dog that had fallen into icy waters on South Lindstrom Lake. Deputies responded along with an officer from the Lakes Area Police Department.

COLORADO MAN BITTEN BY PET GILA MONSTER DEAD DAYS LATER

"The team of deputy, officer and citizen launched a Minnesota winter version of Baywatch water rescue via kayak," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post showing body camera footage of the rescue operation. "While our deputy may have misgendered Honey the Collie, she still seemed eager to meet Deputy Hasselhoff (Patrick Mariakis) and get to dry land."

Honey was successfully reunited with her owner, deputies said.