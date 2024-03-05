Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch 'Minnesota winter version of Baywatch' as border collie rescued from icy waters

"The team of deputy, officer and citizen launched a Minnesota winter version of Baywatch water rescue via kayak," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post showing body camera footage of the rescue operation.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Deputies in Minnesota used a kayak to rescue a dog that was stranded on a frozen lake Monday. They described it as a "Minnesota winter version of Baywatch water rescue." 02:53

Border collie rescued after falling into icy waters of South Lindstrom Lake, MN

Deputies in Minnesota used a kayak to rescue a dog that was stranded on a frozen lake Monday. They described it as a "Minnesota winter version of Baywatch water rescue."

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. – Thanks to the quick thinking of a Minnesota citizen, Honey, the border collie, was rescued from a frozen lake and provided a warm place to sleep Monday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said an alert citizen called deputies about 6:15 p.m. to report a dog that had fallen into icy waters on South Lindstrom Lake. Deputies responded along with an officer from the Lakes Area Police Department

COLORADO MAN BITTEN BY PET GILA MONSTER DEAD DAYS LATER

In a video released by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy is seen paddling along an icy lake before pulling a border collie onto a kayak.

In a video released by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy is seen paddling along an icy lake before pulling a border collie onto a kayak.

(Chisago County Sheriff's Office)

"The team of deputy, officer and citizen launched a Minnesota winter version of Baywatch water rescue via kayak," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post showing body camera footage of the rescue operation. "While our deputy may have misgendered Honey the Collie, she still seemed eager to meet Deputy Hasselhoff (Patrick Mariakis) and get to dry land."

Honey was successfully reunited with her owner, deputies said.

Tags
Loading...