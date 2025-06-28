Watch: Momma moose searches Alaska fire department for her calves

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A mother moose apparently missing her babies took a stroll through the Anchorage Fire Department maintenance shop.

Video taken Tuesday and posted by the Anchorage Fire Department shows a moose casually walking through the shop "inspecting" equipment.

"There's a moose in here!" someone from behind the camera yells to the rest of the department.

The fire department joked on Facebook that she was inspecting an old brush truck being worked on by the shop.

"She seemed satisfied it'd serve well in the event of a wildfire," the post said.

After standing around for a few minutes in the workshop, the moose walks past the truck, and the video operator quickly gets in the truck and shuts the door to get out of her way as she walks toward the open shop door.

The next clip shows the moose standing outside the building, looking around.

Two photos attached at the end reveal she was reunited with her two calves.

"She took her calves back to their regular habitat without providing feedback," the department said.

Moose are native to Alaska, and are not normally aggressive, but it's important to give them space, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.