See it: Tourists get dangerously close to bear for photo op at Yellowstone National Park



YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. -- A group of tourists got dangerously close to a bear in Yellowstone National Park, taking photos as the bear snacked on a patch of grass just a few feet away, a video from late May shows.

The incident happened on May 30 near the Upper Falls Overlook, according to Storyful.

"She is an idiot," one person is heard saying on the video, as a woman posed for a photo with her back to the bear. Others could be heard shouting "get away from it!" and "back up!" as even more people got close to the bear and pulled out their cameras.

The National Park Service advises visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves at Yellowstone National Park.

While it appeared this encounter passed without incident, others have not been so lucky with their encounters with Yellowstone's wildlife.

Just earlier this month, a woman was gored when she got too close to a bison in Yellowstone. That was just weeks after another tourist suffered minor injuries from a bison in the park.

"Yellowstone’s scenic wonders are sure to take your breath away: don’t let them take your life," the NPS says. "The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be."