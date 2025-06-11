Yellowstone tourist gored after approaching bison, rangers say

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park authorities are investigating an incident in which a 30-year-old New Jersey man was gored by a bison on Tuesday morning.

The Randolph resident, who sustained minor injuries, was in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful when he and a large group of visitors reportedly approached the animal too closely, according to the National Park Service (NPS). He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

This incident marks the second time a person has been injured by a bison in the park this year, with the previous occurrence on May 7. There were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023.

To safely observe wildlife in national parks, always give animals ample space, according to park rangers. The NPS recommends staying at least 25 yards from most wildlife and a minimum of 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves.

Park rangers also remind visitors to be especially cautious around bison from mid-July through mid-August during their mating season, as they can become agitated more easily.