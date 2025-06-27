Watch: Alaska black bear's snack run thwarted in futile fight with trashcan

ANCHORAGE – A black bear’s snack run was thwarted in early June when it was bested by a trashcan in an Anchorage neighborhood.

Footage of the bear shows it climbing over the trashcan as it lay on its side in the middle of a street.

The animal then pushes, pulls and gnaws at the container, before then dragging it to the front yard of a home and wrestling with it to no avail.

"The trash cans here are bear-proof so he proceeded to push the trash can around until he got tired and gave up," Sara Spicer, who filmed the incident, told Storyful.

Bear-proof trashcans, such as the wheeled container in this video, are recommended for homes in Alaska’s largest city as some black bears in the area have learned to eat garbage.

An estimated 250-250 black bears live in Anchorage, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.