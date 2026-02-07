Watch: NYPD, FDNY rescue 3 people from icy waters in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y.– Three people were rescued from the frozen waters off Far Rockaway in Queens on Friday when they fell through ice.

Video from the New York Police Department shows the rescue happening, as members of the Scuba Team, Aviation Unit, Emergency Service Unit and the New York City Fire Department responded.

In the video, a rescuer lays flat out across the ice, working to pull a person from the water.

WORST COLD OF WINTER INVADES NORTHEAST THIS WEEKEND, LIFE-THREATENING ARCTIC WIND-CHILLS EXPECTED ACROSS I-95

As they tried to do so, the ice continued breaking, not allowing the person to climb out.

After a few moments, the rescuer sits up, allowing themselves to break through the ice and grab hold of the person in the water.

The next clip shows another member of the rescue team crawling up to the pair in the water and helping them be pulled out by a helicopter.

Another part of the video shows the second water rescue happening, as a rescuer and the person were pulled from the water by a helicopter.

LONGTIME NEW JERSEY FIREFIGHTER TRAGICALLY DIES AFTER FALLING INTO FROZEN RIVER DURING ICE RESCUE

The final clip of the video shows everyone on the snow-covered shore working to get the people warm and dry.

"No matter the conditions, our officers are always ready to answer the call," NYPD News said in a social media post about the rescue.

The department warned people to stay away from icy bodies of water and stay inside as dangerous cold wallops the Northeast this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect starting Saturday night as temperatures drop into the single digits. Wind chills will have the region feeling like below zero by Sunday.