Extreme Weather
Two people rescued after falling through ice on frozen Wisconsin lake, treated for severe hypothermia

Due to the cold temperature of the water, both victims were unable to speak or aid in the rescue and were transported to the Waukesha Memorial Hospital to be treated for severe hypothermia.

Last week, Detective Michael Guida and Police Officer Nicholas Reeves with the New York Police Department Scuba Team jumped into action to save three men who fell through ice in Far Rockaway in Queens. The officers join FOX Weather to talk about the rescue and the conditions at the time.  02:11

FILE: NYC scuba team officers jump into frozen waters to save 3 from ice

Last week, Detective Michael Guida and Police Officer Nicholas Reeves with the New York Police Department Scuba Team jumped into action to save three men who fell through ice in Far Rockaway in Queens. The officers join FOX Weather to talk about the rescue and the conditions at the time. 

MUKWONAGO, Wis.— Two people are expected to make a full recovery after falling through the ice at Rainbow Springs Lake on March 2, thanks to a rapid response from the Mukwonago Fire Department and accompanying teams.

At 3:17 p.m. local time, crews were called to Rainbow Springs for an ice rescue after reports that two people were heard yelling for help.

Officials arrived on scene at 3:25 p.m., and Battalion 34, along with law enforcement, located a woman who directed them to the two individuals yelling for help on the lake shortly after.

With the length of time the individuals had spent in the icy water unknown, officials established command and requested additional resources.

Located about 400 feet from the shoreline, a better access was found near the parking lot of the lake and deployment was immediate.

The individuals were able to keep themselves above the water on an ice shelf while calling for help.

Crews donned their ice rescue suits and reached the victims, successfully removing one individual at 3:39 p.m. and the second minutes later. 

Due to the frigid temperature of the water, both victims were unable to speak or aid in the rescue, said the Mukwonago Fire Department.

The two were then transported to the Waukesha Memorial Hospital and treated for severe hypothermia

Thanks to the fast response and support from nearby fire departments, the rescue was successful, and both individuals are expected to make a full recovery. 

A secondary search of the ice confirmed that only two people were involved.

