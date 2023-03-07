Watch: Oregon surfers rescued after yelling for help while stranded on rock

CANNON BEACH, Ore. – Two surfers along the Oregon coast were rescued after their yells for help were heard.

The Cannon Beach Fire District was called about 1:45 p.m. Sunday to Indian Beach at Ecola State Park after the two surfers in the water separated from their boards. The U.S. Coast Guard said a good Samaritan heard the men shouting for help and called 911.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the two victims sitting on top of a rock, unable to get back to shore due to a rip current in the area. Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that move away from the shore and out to sea at high speed, occurring at any beach that has breaking waves. They can occur on sunny days when one would believe it’s safe to swim in the ocean.

A Cannon Beach Fire rescue swimmer entered the water and made contact with the surfers to comfort them until air evacuation help arrived.

The U.S. Coast Guard safely hoisted the two victims into their helicopter and landed at Ecola State Park.

The entire rescue operation took about an hour to complete, firefighters said.

Firefighters are reminding others to pay attention to the tides and rip currents and familiarize themselves with where rip currents are located and what to do if you are caught in one.