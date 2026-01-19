Two men dead after falling through the ice while fishing in New York

CLIFTON, NY - Two men have died after falling through ice on Sunday during an ice fishing trip in Upstate New York.

A man in his 30s and another in their 40s were reported to be riding a snowmobile with a 6-year-old that had gone through the icy Chaumont Pond in Clifton, NY.

SEE IT: LARGE DOG RESCUED FROM ICY CANAL IN UPSTATE NEW YORK

According to New York State Police, another man went looking for the three individuals that evening after being informed that they had not returned home from their fishing trip.

While searching along the shoreline of the Oswegatchie River, the man was able to locate one of the men who had fallen through the ice.

He tried to save him by crawling on the icy surface, but fell through. Luckily, he was able to pull himself out of the river and returned home to warm up.

Shortly after the man reported the incident to police, the 6-year-old boy arrived at his home, having walked there from the scene.

At about 7:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to County Route 60 where they located the two men.

Both men, identified as 33-year-old Bryan LaPlante and 48-year-old Michael Booth, were found unresponsive and were transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The man who pulled himself out of the river and the 6-year-old were transported to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Police said that this is an ongoing investigation.