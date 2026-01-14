See it: Large dog rescued from icy canal in upstate New York

LITTLE FALLS, NY – Police officers in upstate New York jumped into action to help a woman and her furry friend after falling through the ice and into a canal over the weekend.

New York State Police officers responded to the Industrial Park in Little Falls, New York, to help first responders in a rescue effort on Jan. 10.

Body camera footage from Trooper Michael Szarek shows him leaping into action, quickly throwing a water rescue rope to a dog stranded in icy waters. The dog can be seen repeatedly biting the rope to be pulled to safety.

Szarek nearly falls through the ice and into the water himself.

According to officials, the Labrador Bernese mountain dog mix was walking with its owner when it approached the water and fell in.

The owner also fell into the canal while trying to rescue her dog.

The dog struggled to grab onto the rope and started going underwater, so officers decided to take matters into their own hands.

Officer Austin and Szarek jumped in the water to save the dog from the freezing water just in time.

Both the dog and the woman were safely brought to shore and sustained no serious injuries.