See it: U.S. Coast Guard rescues stranded surfer in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard were called in to rescue a 68-year-old surfer who went missing in Puerto Rico.

The man had gone surfing at Surfers Beach in Maleza Baja, Puerto Rico and never returned.

On Friday, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call about a person reported missing from an Airbnb host after not returning to the home for more than 24 hours, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

This prompted officials to enter a distress phase due to the timeframe of the situation.

"We activated the inter-agency search and rescue effort as soon as we received the information, especially after realizing that it had been more than 24 hours," Captain Robert Stiles, the deputy sector commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan, said.

As a result, the Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to conduct shoreline and offshore searches in collaboration with multiple other agencies.

During the shoreline search, first responders located the surfer, who was trying to signal the helicopter, stranded on rocks.

Due to surrounding rocks, reefs and rough sea conditions, the location was inaccessible by boat or on foot.

Thermal imaging shows Coast Guard members arriving at the scene and setting up to rescue the surfer.

The aircrew completed a flawless hoist and safely extracted the man.

"This case could have easily had a different outcome," Captain Stiles said. "We urge all mariners and anyone entering the water to have a plan, communicate your intentions with someone and wear all [the] proper life-saving equipment."

The surfer was in stable condition and was transported to medical service personnel for further evaluation.