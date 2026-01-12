See it: Skiers caught in avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park narrowly escape

Rocky Mountain National Park, CO - A frightening moment unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 10, when two skiers were caught in an avalanche in Haiyaha Couloir.

Video shows the terrifying incident as two riders in a group of three were caught and carried by the slide.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), "The group reported ski cutting the upper chute, which triggered a Wind Slab avalanche that cleared part of the slope."

CAIC explains that a Wind Slab is a layer of snow formed and transported by the wind.

Wind typically moves the snow from the upwind sides of the terrain and deposits snow on the downwind side, creating smooth, rounded slabs.

BACKCOUNTRY SKIER SURVIVES AVALANCHE NEAR MOUNT ROSE SUMMIT FOLLOWING DARING RESCUE

As one skier entered the untouched lower slope, it fractured above him with an 8-14 inch crown, causing him to be caught and carried by the avalanche.

Officials say he was briefly buried and dislocated his shoulder while grabbing a tree and as the group tried to help, another rider was caught in the slide.

The group was able to address the injury and safely exit the area.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Following the incident, CAIC shared a Facebook warning reminding riders to be aware of avalanche hazards. In part, they said, "In the places with a deeper snowpack, such as in the Park Range, Elk and West Elk Mountains, you can trigger the largest avalanches. In other places, the avalanches you might trigger will be smaller, but still potentially dangerous in consequential terrain."