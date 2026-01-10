Avalanche evacuations advised for Juneau residents as atmospheric river slams Alaska

The City and Borough of Juneau has issued evacuation advisories for avalanche-prone areas as rain melts snowpack in the Alaska panhandle.

Evacuation advisories are in effect for all known avalanche paths in Juneau until further notice.

Juneau saw nearly seven feet of snow in December 2025, whereas they usually record 40–50 inches for the month.

As of Thursday, three feet of snow was still on the ground in and around Juneau.

Because of the heavy snow being followed by heavy rain and warmer temperatures from an atmospheric river, snow has been rapidly melting.

Flood alerts are in effect across the panhandle.

Flood watches remain in effect in Juneau through Saturday evening, while the southern half of the panhandle will be under a flood watch until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Juneau.

Alaska panhandle flood alerts.

In Douglas, Alaska, southwest of Juneau, flooding has been reported in homes and on roads.

Meanwhile, in Juneau, 4–5 feet of ponded water was reported near an intersection in town.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 2 to 3 inches through Sunday, with locally higher amounts approaching 4 inches possible in southern areas, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Flood and rain reports Alaska panhandle.

The city and Borough of Juneau said on Friday evening that natural avalanches had occurred on Mount Juneau and on Thane Road paths, with some coming near the city's infrastructure.

"Almost every known path on Mt. Juneau saw avalanche activity today," the city said. "While these avalanches reduce the overall snow available to produce a larger avalanche, they also smooth existing runouts and provide a clearer path for future avalanches to potentially reach infrastructure."

All city facilities in Juneau were closed on Friday and through the weekend due to the hazards.

The Juneau School District also closed on Friday to keep students and staff safe.

The city advised residents in evacuation advisory zones to not wait and evacuate immediately.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in Juneau for residents evacuating with nowhere to go.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected through the weekend, increasing the risk for large avalanches, the city said.