Heavy snow and extreme weather cause sunken vessels and avalanche risk in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — Extreme winter weather has caused large vessels to sink in the Juneau, Alaska, harbor and communities are making preparations for a possible avalanche.

The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors Department said the impact of severe weather is seriously impacting the harbor.

Three large vessels completely sunk overnight, bringing the storm total to eight vessels that have been lost so far, city officials said.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

"Our crews are running around the clock, using every de-watering pump available, and we are now rapidly running out of resources as conditions persist," Juneau Harbors said on social media.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is conducting avalanche hazard reduction above Thane Road on Thursday. This is because there's a high avalanche hazard in the area.

HOW DO ALASKANS COPE WITH NEARLY ALL-DAY DARKNESS IN WINTER, ALL-NIGHT DAYLIGHT IN SUMMER?

The road will remain closed at the avalanche gates until hazard reduction work is complete and conditions allow for a safe reopening, officials said.

This work is intended to reduce the risk of larger avalanches impacting the area. DOT officials said that if avalanche debris reaches the roadway, an extended closure may be necessary.

If you own a boat, officials ask that you don't shovel snow onto floats or finger floats. They say finger float snow removal is the responsibility of vessel owners.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Arctic District of the U.S. Coast Guard warns that heavy snow can quickly reduce stability and cause vessels to sink, which can lead to property damage and pollution.

Alaska has been hit with a snowier than normal December, which is contributing to the overall risks associated with the severe weather.

During a typical December, Juneau sees between 40 and 50 inches of snow. But in December 2025, the snow total surpassed records, reaching a whopping 82 inches.

The Juneau Docks and Harbors Department is working to bring back seasonal summer staff, and they've created short-term emergency positions to help with snow removal.

WEEK-LONG SNOWSTORM DUMPS FEET OF LAKE-EFFECT SNOW ON THE GREAT LAKES

Anyone who sees a vessel at risk of sinking in any City and Borough of Juneau harbor is asked to contact the Harbor Office at 907-586-5255.