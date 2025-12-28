Backcountry skier survives avalanche near Mount Rose Summit following daring rescue

MOUNT ROSE SUMMIT, NV.- A backcountry skier was successfully rescued after getting buried in an avalanche near Mount Rose Summit and returned home uninjured, according to authorities.

On the afternoon of Dec. 26, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Search and Rescue (SAR), Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD), and Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA), responded to a report of a male skier who was partially buried in an avalanche.

Officials later learned the skier was actually completely buried until attempting for more than an hour to dig himself out and reach his phone to call 911.

Time is of the essence in these types of situations and the worsening weather conditions added to the pressure, encouraging WCSO SAR to quickly mobilize and set up just west of Mount Rose Ski Resort, using multiple technologies to locate the skier. After coordinating with the Sierra Avalanche Center, SAR ski and snowshoe teams deployed to find the skier, WCSO said.

When the first SAR team reached the area where the skier was located, they made verbal contact and then safely reached him by foot. Members assessed his condition and determined he was "cold, tired, and wet after spending several hours in the avalanche runout area, but he was uninjured and able to walk," reports WCSO.

WCSO SAR provided snowshoes, as they carefully guided him out of the backcountry. He was then transferred to REMSA for further evaluation.

It was then that the SAR members learned that the skier had been completely buried in the avalanche and spent over an hour trying to dig himself out, which is why, on initial report, he appeared only partially buried. Once the skier was able to dig part of himself out, he was able to access his phone to call 911.

WCSO shared, "We are grateful for the positive outcome of this call and for the skier’s safe return home. While backcountry skiing can be enjoyable, it carries significant risks" and mentions that the Sierra Avalanche Center is a great resource for the most up-to-date information on avalanche conditions in the region.

Officials advise taking all recommended safety measures before heading into the backcountry.