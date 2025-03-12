Backcountry solo skier rescued 10,000 feet up Mount Shasta after suffering serious leg injury

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – A successful rescue operation brought a Canadian backcountry skier to safety after he suffered a serious leg injury on Mount Shasta in California.

His two-day solo ski trip ended when a fall in Avalanche Gulch immobilized the 39-year-old, who then called 911 Friday night from 10,000 feet, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team said.

Rescuers launched a series of teams, including skiers, a snowmobiler team and a snowshoe team.

"When rescuers reached the injured skier, they determined that he had suffered a broken tibia/fibula but was in otherwise stable enough condition to be skied down the mountain in a litter," the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team said.

After crews made the arduous descent down the mountain, the injured skier was then transferred to a waiting ambulance for further medical treatment.

Authorities underscore that backcountry safety is paramount, especially in winter.

Highlighting the dangers of winter backcountry activities, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office stresses avoiding solo travel, especially on Mount Shasta, and finishing before dark. Avalanche forecasts and safety gear are also essential when venturing into potential avalanche areas.