Extreme Weather
Published

Backcountry solo skier rescued 10,000 feet up Mount Shasta after suffering serious leg injury

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call from the 39-year-old experienced skier last Friday night after he fell during his descent through Avalanche Gulch, at an elevation of approximately 10,000 feet.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – A successful rescue operation brought a Canadian backcountry skier to safety after he suffered a serious leg injury on Mount Shasta in California.

His two-day solo ski trip ended when a fall in Avalanche Gulch immobilized the 39-year-old, who then called 911 Friday night from 10,000 feet, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team said.

A coordinated rescue operation successfully brought a Canadian backcountry skier to safety after he sustained a severe leg injury atop Mount Shasta in California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office received a call from a skier who had injured his leg in a skiing accident about 10,000 feet on Mount Shasta.

(Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

Rescuers launched a series of teams, including skiers, a snowmobiler team and a snowshoe team.

A coordinated rescue operation successfully brought a Canadian backcountry skier to safety after he sustained a severe leg injury atop Mount Shasta in California.

Diverse rescue teams were utilized to navigate the challenging terrain.

(Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

"When rescuers reached the injured skier, they determined that he had suffered a broken tibia/fibula but was in otherwise stable enough condition to be skied down the mountain in a litter," the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team said.

After crews made the arduous descent down the mountain, the injured skier was then transferred to a waiting ambulance for further medical treatment.

  Image 1 of 3
    Image 1 of 3

    A successful rescue operation brought a Canadian backcountry skier to safety after he suffered a serious leg injury on Mount Shasta in California. (Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

  Image 2 of 3
    Image 2 of 3

    A successful rescue operation brought a Canadian backcountry skier to safety after he suffered a serious leg injury on Mount Shasta in California. (Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

  Image 3 of 3
    Image 3 of 3

    A successful rescue operation brought a Canadian backcountry skier to safety after he suffered a serious leg injury on Mount Shasta in California. (Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue)

Authorities underscore that backcountry safety is paramount, especially in winter.

Highlighting the dangers of winter backcountry activities, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office stresses avoiding solo travel, especially on Mount Shasta, and finishing before dark. Avalanche forecasts and safety gear are also essential when venturing into potential avalanche areas.

